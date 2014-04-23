Arbuckle sentenced to 120 years in prison

A Carbondale man was sentenced in the Jackson County Circuit Court in Murphysboro, Illinois on Wednesday, April 23.

Kely Arbuckle, 26, was sentenced to a total of 120 years' imprisonment after a jury found him guilty on January 13 of first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, conspiracy to deliver in excess of 5,000 grams of cannabis and delivery of in excess of 5,000 grams of cannabis, according to the State's Attorney for Jackson County, Ill. Michael C. Carr.

For first degree murder, Arbuckle was sentenced to 100 years. The court then sentenced him to serve a total of 20 more years; 15 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver in excess of 5,000 grams of cannabis and 20 years for delivery of in excess of 5,000 grams of cannabis to run concurrently with each other, but after the murder sentence.

Arbuckle must serve the entire murder sentence and is not eligible for sentence credit.

According to Carr, the evidence at trial established that Arbuckle followed a car occupied by four Marion, Ill. men from a night spot located near the intersection of Wall and East Grand Avenue in Carbondale at around 2:50 a.m. on March 9, 2013. When it stopped at the intersection of East Grand and South Giant City Road, Arbuckle fired numerous shots into the vehicle from his vehicle, which then sped away south on South Giant City Road. One occupant in the car, Toren Stanley, died from his wounds.

Federal marshals tracked the suspect, who immediately fled from Carbondale to Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Chicago, Memphis and then to Arkansas before finding and arresting him on March 22, 2013, while on a bus headed for Tucson, Arizona. When captured, Arbuckle was traveling under a fake name and had numerous phones and a large amount of cash on him.

Investigations by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department revealed that the defendent had financed his escape through a conspiracy to distribute cannabis in and around the Carbondale and Murphysboro area, and that he had worked in conjunction with a Latin King source located in Chicago.

Their investigation was responsible for identifying the driver of the car used by Arbuckle in the shooting. The driver, who testified at trial, was unaware that Arbuckle was going to shoot everyone.

The case was investigated by numerous agencies including the Carbondale Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Murphysboro Police Department, U.S. Marshal's Service, Illinois State Police, Division of Forensic Services, St. Francois County Arkansas Sheriff's Department and the Arkansas State Police.

State's Attorney Michael C. Carr and Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois and was cross-designated as an Assistant State's Attorney to assist with the prosecution.



