Ill. House Committee to consider legislation to repair Grand Tower Levee

Legislation to help repair a southern Illinois levee moved another step in becoming law.

Grand Tower Levee legislation sponsored by Illinois State Representative Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) was assigned on Wednesday to the Counties and Townships Committee by the Illinois House Rules Committee, according to Bost.

Senate Bill 2721 sponsored by Rep. Bost and Senator Luechtefeld will authorize Jackson County to generate revenue to repair the Grand Tower Levee by issuing bonds.

"It’s about time this bill receive a hearing in the House," said Bost. "I look forward to getting it through committee to pass it as quick as possible. This bi-partisan bill will save our friends homes, farms, businesses and livelihoods. I will not stop fighting to repair the Grand Towner Levee. I have repeatedly made requests to pass this bill once it was filed and I am optimistic my bill will be passed out of the House and signed by our Governor."

In 1994, voters in Jackson County approved a referendum for the issuance of bonds needed to repair the levee, but not enough bonds were sold and the timeline to sell the bonds expired.

