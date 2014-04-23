Driver arrested for alleged drug possession - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver arrested for alleged drug possession

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A stranded driver was arrested Wednesday after an investigation, according to Kentucky State Police.

Sonya E. Hobbs, 49, was arrested for driving under the influence first offense, failure to notify DOT of address change, possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, a trooper stopped just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23 to help what he believed to be a stranded driver on Highway 45 North in Graves County.

He then suspected the driver to be under the influence of an illegal substance.

Hobbs granted the trooper consent to search her vehicle. The police department said the trooper found suspected meth, as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

KSP was assisted by the Graves County Sheriff's Department and Mayfield Police Department K9.

The investigation is ongoing.

