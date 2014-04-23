SIU plans 'hidden tour' of unseen places on campus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU plans 'hidden tour' of unseen places on campus

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University alumni, staff, students and area residents have an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at otherwise unseen parts of the campus.

The tour was thanks to the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with SIU administrators and staff.

"Hidden SIU" is being billed by event organizers as "a one of a kind field trip," taking participants to places usually unseen, even by those who have spent years on campus. The event, set for 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, includes stops that will intrigue both history buffs and those wanting to get a peek at what's up and coming. It will also have a few surprises thrown in.

The program includes transportation to all destinations and ends with dinner on campus at 7 p.m.

The event is limited to 40 participants. Reservations are $30 per person, which includes all transportation, parking and dinner costs.

For more information or to reserve space as part of the Hidden SIU Tour, you can call the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce at 618-549-2146.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

