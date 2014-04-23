Farmers planting ahead of rain - Rules could change for Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals

Farmers planting ahead of rain - Rules could change for Du Quoin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Good afternoon,

With only a few dry days, farmers are rushing to get their crops planted ahead of the rain. Christy Millweard talked to a farmer today and will have the story on Heartland News at 5.

Grant Dade and Laura Wibbenmeyer will have more on the upcoming rain in tonight's StormTeam forecast.

City leaders in Du Quoin, Ill. are discussing lightening the rules for the Street Machine Nationals this year. Allison Twaits will have more on this on Heartland News at 6.

A man charged with the first degree murder of a Cape Girardeau woman was in court for arraignment on Wednesday, April 23. Brandon Banks pleaded not guilty.

An emergency responder drill in Perry County was postponed on Wednesday morning so crews could respond to a real emergency. Route 51 in Perry County was shut down after a tanker overturned.

The Marion VA opened the Tele-Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday, April 23 to better serve its veterans. We went inside the hospital to get a firsthand look at how this new technology operates. You can click here for the story.

Illinois agriculture officials say there have been hundreds of cases of a deadly pig virus in Illinois. It’s been reported there were 360 cases of a deadly pig virus in Illinois, but hog farmers weren’t required to start reporting the illness until last week.

For Wrigley Field, it really was the party of a century. Exactly 100 years after the Chicago Federals pounded the Kansas City Packers in the first game at the Chicago ballpark, Wrigley got quite the birthday bash on Wednesday afternoon.

In national news, a Kansas judge granted a request Wednesday to formally change the name of the soldier convicted of leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks from Bradley Edward Manning to Chelsea Elizabeth Manning. The former intelligence analyst is serving a 35-year prison sentence for passing classified U.S. government information to the anti-secrecy website.

Ukraine’s highly publicized goal to recapture police stations and government buildings seized by pro-Russia forces in the east produced little action on the ground Wednesday but ignited foreboding words from Moscow.

