Farmers planting ahead of rain - Rules could change for Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals

The Marion VA recently opened a new care unit and we will take you inside for a firsthand look.

Route 51 was shut down in Perry County on Wednesday morning after a tanker truck overturned.

Brandon Banks appeared in court for his arraignment on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to first degree murder of a Cape Girardeau woman.

Farmers are rushing to get their crops planted while the weather stays dry.

Grant Dade and Laura Wibbenmeyer will have more on the upcoming rain in tonight's StormTeam forecast.



City leaders in Du Quoin, Ill. are discussing lightening the rules for the Street Machine Nationals this year. Allison Twaits will have more on this on Heartland News at 6.

Illinois agriculture officials say there have been hundreds of cases of a deadly pig virus in Illinois. It’s been reported there were 360 cases of a deadly pig virus in Illinois, but hog farmers weren’t required to start reporting the illness until last week.

For Wrigley Field, it really was the party of a century. Exactly 100 years after the Chicago Federals pounded the Kansas City Packers in the first game at the Chicago ballpark, Wrigley got quite the birthday bash on Wednesday afternoon.

In national news, a Kansas judge granted a request Wednesday to formally change the name of the soldier convicted of leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks from Bradley Edward Manning to Chelsea Elizabeth Manning. The former intelligence analyst is serving a 35-year prison sentence for passing classified U.S. government information to the anti-secrecy website.

Ukraine’s highly publicized goal to recapture police stations and government buildings seized by pro-Russia forces in the east produced little action on the ground Wednesday but ignited foreboding words from Moscow.

