2 schools offers help to Mid-Continent students

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced it will offer a residential scholarship to students transferring from Mid-Continent University. The University of Tennessee Martin is also offering to help out displaced students.



The scholarship made up of guaranteed funds will help assist students in their transition to campus life at KWC.

Representatives from admissions and financial aid at Kentucky Wesleyan will be on hand at KWC on Monday, April 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Los Pinos at 1106 Cuba Road in Mayfield.

They will discuss the admissions process, scholarships, transferring of credits, online degree options, and information on the nearly 40 academic majors and pre-professional programs available.

“For students who want to stay in the environment of a small, private, church affiliated college in close proximity, Kentucky Wesleyan College would be a good fit ,” said Director of Admissions, Rashad Smith. “Our goal is to ensure their credits will transfer to KWC and to make the process for them go as smoothly as possible,” he added.

Kentucky Wesleyan College has a rolling admissions deadline and there is no cost to apply, according to the school.

Mid-Continent University students are also invited to a University of Tennessee at Martin information night, 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 29, at the Commerce Center in Mayfield. The center is located at 201 East College Street, across from the Majestic Steakhouse.

A financial aid counselor will be on hand to answer questions about financial aid.

Students in Fulton, Graves and Hickman counties can attend UT Martin without paying out-of-state tuition.

The application fee will be waived for Mid-Continent students applying to attend UT Martin, according to the school.

Students may apply free, online at www.kwc.edu/apply or call the admissions office at 270-852-3120.

