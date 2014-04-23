KYTC to study Graves Co. traffic signal

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to study whether or not to remove a traffic signal on US 45.

The traffic signal on US 45 is at the former General Tire plant entrance in Graves County.

After the signal is placed in flashing mode, engineers will study traffic flow at the site for around 90 days to determine if the signal should be removed or remain in service.

According to KYTC, on May 1,traffic engineers plan to place a traffic signal at the intersection of US 45/Mayfield-Lone Oak Road with KY 1276/Key Bottom Road and General Street.

The traffic signal north of Mayfield is at US 45 mile point 20.055 and KY 1276 mile point 2.257.

The signal has been in working order since 1982.

KYTC officials say since General Tire closed in October 2006, traffic on the side roads has gone down significantly.

About 14,000 vehicles travel through this intersection on US 45 in an average day. About 1,000 vehicles travel KY 1276/Key Bottom Road in an average day.

Once it is placed in flashing mode, drivers traveling US 45 should treat the signal as a caution beacon.

Drivers traveling KY 1276/Key Bottom Road and General Street will have a stop sign at the intersection and should proceed only when it is safe. Left turns from US 45 should yield to oncoming traffic.

A number of message boards will be set up, along with other signage, to alert the public to this change in traffic signal status.

