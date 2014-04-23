Recovery efforts continue in Brookport after November tornadoes

Canvassed Brookport to distribute information about how to make an emergency plan and help residents identify their "safe spot," during severe weather or tornadoes. Volunteers visited nearly 500 homes. Of those, about 130 households identified a safe spot, and about 100 households learned about community safe spots

Presented the "Pillowcase Project" presentation for all students at Brookport Elementary, which educates students on fire safety, tornado safety, general preparedness and mental health coping skills to better recover after disasters strike

Distributed a free weather radio to Brookport households that completed and discussed their emergency preparedness plans. Nearly 400 households, of more than 930 residents, received a free weather radio

Helped to bring the Society of St. Vincent de Paul's "House in a Box" program to clients in need of furniture and household goods. Through this program, volunteers filled four large box truck with hundreds of supplies for kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. They distributed those items to 26 Brookport families whose homes were destroyed during the November storms

The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis said they are continuing efforts to help the Brookport, Ill. community recover from the severe storms and tornadoes that hit the area in November.This April, Red Cross volunteers and AmeriCorps members:

Immediately after the November storm, the Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in the area. They say they served nearly 6,000 meals and snacks and handed out more than 2,100 bulk relief supplies such as gloves, trash bags and cleaning supplies.



