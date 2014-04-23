Marion VA opens new care unit

The Marion VA opened the Tele-Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday, April 23 to better serve its Veterans.

Heartland News was inside the hospital to get a first hand look at how this new technology operates.

Staff have been aquatinted with real time practices on a mock patient and are equipped and ready to use the new tele-ICU technology. Marion VA used tele-ICU connecting with Minneapolis VA to advance care for Veterans in the surrounding area.

With just a press of a button, staff can connect with doctors from Minneapolis VA using a television inside the patients room in real time. The tele-ICU is a second set of eyes that provides additional clinical surveillance and support.

Tele-ICU can interact with staff and support care without the distraction and can deliver timely interventions in seconds. It provides improved safety through redundancy and can enhance outcomes through standardization.

