Marion VA opens new care unit - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion VA opens new care unit

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News) (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion VA opened the Tele-Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday, April 23 to better serve its Veterans.

Heartland News was inside the hospital to get a first hand look at how this new technology operates.

Staff have been aquatinted with real time practices on a mock patient and are equipped and ready to use the new tele-ICU technology. Marion VA used tele-ICU connecting with Minneapolis VA to advance care for Veterans in the surrounding area.

With just a press of a button, staff can connect with doctors from Minneapolis VA using a television inside the patients room in real time. The tele-ICU is a second set of eyes that provides additional clinical surveillance and support.

Tele-ICU can interact with staff and support care without the distraction and can deliver timely interventions in seconds. It provides improved safety through redundancy and can enhance outcomes through standardization.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly