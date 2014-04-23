Poplar Bluff students' art on display at museum - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff students' art on display at museum

Fantashia Kipper, a senior, poses next to her fiber art during the opening reception. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District) Fantashia Kipper, a senior, poses next to her fiber art during the opening reception. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District)
Sophomore Joy Pelton, who won an honorable mention, poses next to her mixed media art. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District) Sophomore Joy Pelton, who won an honorable mention, poses next to her mixed media art. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District)
Jose Ventura, a junior, poses next to his Justin Timberlake drawing, which was shaded using song lyrics. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District) Jose Ventura, a junior, poses next to his Justin Timberlake drawing, which was shaded using song lyrics. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Three Poplar Bluff High School students placed first in the recent 14th Annual Regional High School Art Exhibit.

Brionna Phillips won in painting, Savannah Dobbs in three-dimensional and Fantashia Kipper in the fiber categories.

Their artwork, along with the runner-ups, will be on display at the Margaret Harwell Art Museum until Sunday, April 27.

