PBHS February, March Athletes of the Month named

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Presenting the plaques is Booster Club President Jason Smothers [center]. (Source: Poplar Bluff Public Schools)
Presenting the plaques is Booster Club President Jason Smothers [left]. (Source: Poplar Bluff Public Schools)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has selected their February and March Athletes of the Month.

Haylee Dragon and Aaron Vincent were chose for February.

Dragon is a sophomore swimmer and qualified for All-Conference in the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. She holds the school record in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, as well as the 200 medley relay. Dragon holds the 200 freestyle relay record at Jackson Pool, and is the meet record holder in the 100 and 200 freestyle relays.

Vincent, a senior, ended the wrestling season with a 21-9 record. He placed fourth at the SEMO Conference, second at the district state qualifier and went 1-2 at states.

Courtney Raulston and Stacy Gipson were chosen for March.

Stacy, a senior, ended the basketball season with 13.7 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 3.7 blocks and a 57 percent field goal percentage.

Courntey is a three-year letterman in basketball. The senior won the defense award and the free throw award, plus was the team co-captain. She was a SEMO All-Conference honorable mention.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

