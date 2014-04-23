PBHS February, March Athletes of the Month named

The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has selected their February and March Athletes of the Month.

Haylee Dragon and Aaron Vincent were chose for February.

Dragon is a sophomore swimmer and qualified for All-Conference in the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. She holds the school record in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, as well as the 200 medley relay. Dragon holds the 200 freestyle relay record at Jackson Pool, and is the meet record holder in the 100 and 200 freestyle relays.

Vincent, a senior, ended the wrestling season with a 21-9 record. He placed fourth at the SEMO Conference, second at the district state qualifier and went 1-2 at states.

Courtney Raulston and Stacy Gipson were chosen for March.

Stacy, a senior, ended the basketball season with 13.7 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 3.7 blocks and a 57 percent field goal percentage.

Courntey is a three-year letterman in basketball. The senior won the defense award and the free throw award, plus was the team co-captain. She was a SEMO All-Conference honorable mention.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.