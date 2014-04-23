Three Rivers College students celebrate Read Across America with - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Three Rivers College students celebrate Read Across America with first graders

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Under the guidance of Three Rivers Coordinator of Teacher Education Madawn Traxel, Jacob Thurner attempts to pin a green egg on a ham, while fourth grade tutor Haile Hall holds the board. Under the guidance of Three Rivers Coordinator of Teacher Education Madawn Traxel, Jacob Thurner attempts to pin a green egg on a ham, while fourth grade tutor Haile Hall holds the board.
Three Rivers students Holly Spain and Klarissa Webb [forefront] read “The Cat in the Hat” to Teresa Webb’s first graders. Three Rivers students Holly Spain and Klarissa Webb [forefront] read “The Cat in the Hat” to Teresa Webb’s first graders.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

During Read Across America Day recently, Three Rivers College children's literature students celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday.

They celebrated with the first grade reading class at Eugene Field Elementary School.

