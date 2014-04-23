Overturned tanker postpones emergency responder drill - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Overturned tanker postpones emergency responder drill

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - An emergency responder drill in Perry County was postponed Wednesday morning so crews could respond to a real emergency.

Route 51 in Perry County was shut down Wednesday morning after a tanker truck overturned.

It happened near Kimzey Road south of Tamaroa around 9 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Fire crews on the scene say when the truck started to go off the road, the driver overcorrected and the tanker flipped.

The truck was making deliveries of fuel and firefighters say there are still thousands more gallons of fuel in the tank. Part of the clean up involves the trucking company transferring that fuel to another truck.

No word on when the road may re-open.

The drill was originally supposed to start at 9 a.m., but started a bit later due to the overturned tanker.

