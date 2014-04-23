PBHS excels during Math Field Day

Sophomore Elizabeth Bottorff placed third in non-routine problem solving II.

Ben Soeter, a junior, placed third in open trigonometry.

Freshman Humza Siddiqui placed second in 10th grade geometry.

Placing second was the Algebra 1 team, which consisted of freshmen [from left] Holden Jennings, Paul Sanders, Rachel Henson and Michael Tubb.

The Poplar Bluff High School Math Club placed in the top percentile among 28 schools in various categories on Tuesday, April 8.

The club placed during Math Field Day at Southeast Missouri University in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

