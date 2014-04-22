Hundreds of students attend 'Can I Live' rally at SIU

Students at Southern Illinois University got together to celebrate overcoming life's obstacles on Tuesday night, April 22.

Hundreds of students celebrated the "Can I Live" rally with artwork, plays and music.

The night kicked off with a unity march across campus where students carried signs with inspirational quotes and sayings.

Featured speakers talked about overcoming obstacles like physical disabilities, bullying and even sexual assault.

Several campus and community organizations helped put on the event.

This is the fourth year for the rally.

