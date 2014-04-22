Traffic deaths down in Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic deaths down in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Traffic deaths dipped to a 65-year-low in the state of Kentucky.

Governor Steve Beshear said the bad news is that 638 people lost their lives on Kentucky roads in 2013. He said that's still too many.

The governor credits the state's highway safety plan titled "Toward Zero Deaths" for the drop. The Office of Highway Safety encourages drivers to refrain from the same "fatal four" that Illinois State troopers warned young drivers about.

