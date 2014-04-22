Paducah City Commission discusses introducing new Main Street Board of Directors

The Paducah City Commission met on Tuesday, April 22 and one of thing things they discussed was doing away with the Main Street Department and Paducah Renaissance Alliance Advisory Board.

The mayor and commissioners introduced an ordinance to abolish those departments and create a Main Street Board of Directors. They will vote on May 13.



In December 2013, City Manager Jeff Pederson made a presentation to the mayor and commissioners about the reorganization of the city's Main Street Department, also referred to as PRA, with the goal of spending limited resources more effectively.

At that time, the executive director had resigned, and the department was undergoing a transition period in staffing. Since December, the city has created two new positions and reorganized responsibilities.

The Parks Department hired Molly Tomasallo as a Special Events Coordinator with the responsibility of planning and coordinating all major events and activities sponsored or conducted by the city including the Farmer's Market.

Melinda Winchester is the city's Downtown Development Specialist housed in the Planning Department. Winchester promotes and administers financial assistance programs such as the roof stabilization program, recruits businesses and is a liaison between associations, stakeholders and the Main Street Advisory Board.

The Main Street Board of Directors, a board of five citizens, will have the responsibility of assisting with the Main Street accreditation process, coordinating with Winchester in promoting the four-point Main Street approach, participating in planning and awareness campaigns and forming citizen and volunteer committees as necessary.

The Main Street Board of Directors will be appointed at an upcoming meeting.

Winchester currently is meeting with stakeholders and updating the Paducah Main Street's logo, website, newsletter and social media presence.

Planning Director Steve Ervin also updated the mayor and commissioners on the latest home rehabilitations, demolitions and new construction in downtown and LowerTown; in addition to an update on the Paducah School of Art & Design and other downtown development.

