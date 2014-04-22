Heartland priest has ties to Pope John Paul II, some say plans for changes along rivers could stifle businesses

Carbondale firefighters will be moving into their new $3 million building soon.

The Carbondale City Council is discussing what to do with three almost vacant properties.

Some people say plans to make changes along the Current and Jack's Fork Rivers could stifle businesses.

Pope Francis will perform an unprecedented double canonization of two of his predecessors this weekend; Pope John Paul II and Pope John XXIII.



A priest here in the Heartland has a special connection to Pope John Paul II. He studied in Rome and worked with the former leader of the Catholic Church. Todd Tumminia talked to him today. You can watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 for the story.



Plans to make some changes along the Current and Jack’s Fork Rivers have locals talking. Some say the proposed regulations would stifle business and recreation. Kadee Brosseau was on the river today and will have more coming up on Heartland News.

The Carbondale City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 22 is the last meeting of fiscal year 2014. One of the last big discussions involves what the city will do with three almost vacant properties. Allison Twaits talked to people on the council. You can click here for more.

One of those buildings is the old Carbondale Fire Department. Firefighters will be moving into the new $3 million building soon after crews put the finishing touches on it.



A man accused of murdering a Cape Girardeau woman in southern Illinois will be in court on Wednesday, April 22 at 9 a.m. This is set for arraignment.

The Herrin Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Monday, April 21 around 12:40 a.m. Police say they responded to North Park Avenue in reference to a fight in progress. When they arrived, they say they found the victim, who had suffered from a stab wound.

An early morning fire in Benton, Illinois sent a family scrambling for safety. Fire crews got the call to a home in the 400 block of Lawrence Street just before 4 p.m.

A former United States Postal Service employee from Dawson Springs, Kentucky was sentenced on April 17 to six months in prison, followed by six months of home incarceration, for destroying, hiding and delaying the delivery of at least 44,900 pieces of mail.

