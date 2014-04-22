KYTC plans lane restrictions on U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC plans lane restrictions on U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to place a daytime lane and load width restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Ky., and Brookport, Ill., starting Monday, April 28.

Daytime lane restrictions with a 7 ft. maximum load width are to allow repairs to the steel decking on the Brookport Bridge. This 7 ft. load width restriction will limit the bridge to passenger vehicles and pickup trucks only. No box trucks or other commercial vehicles over 7 ft. wide will be allowed through this work zone.

Drivers should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., each day. Some delays of 10 to 15 minutes may be required to facilitate this deck work.

This work is expected to take three to four days to complete, weather permitting.

Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge is at McCracken County mile point 12.882.

The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the river each day between Paducah, Ky., and Brookport, Ill.

The 5,385 ft. structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 was opened to traffic in 1929. Due to deck width the bridge is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide, which prohibits most trucks. During this deck work the bridge will be restricted to vehicles 7 ft. wide and less, so no commercial trucks will be allowed to cross.

