2 arrested for alleged drug possession, animal cruelty in Graves Co.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Theresa Girard Moreland (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Theresa Girard Moreland (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Bryan Girard (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Bryan Girard (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Dog taken from Moreland by animal control. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Dog taken from Moreland by animal control. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that two Graves County residents were arrested on drug and animal cruelty charges after a search of a house in the Cuba community.

Theresa Girard Moreland, 56, of the Cuba community was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree meth second offense, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance third degree, prescription not in proper container, possession of drug paraphernalia and animal cruelty second degree.

Bryan Girard, 34, of Mayfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Sheriff Redmon, detectives got information on illegal activity at the Moreland house on KY 1390 in the Cuba community. Detectives with the Graves and Marshall County Drug Divisions went to the house and got a search warrant. During the search of the home, Sheriff Redmon said an amount of methamphetamine and marijuana was found in the house. He said drug paraphernalia of different types was also found throughout the house; including several prescription pills that were in unmarked pill bottles.

While at the house, detectives found a dog that belonged to Moreland. They say the dog was malnourished and in poor health.

The Graves County Animal Control Officer responded to the house and took possession of the dog.

Moreland and Girard were taken the Graves County Jail.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Drug Division of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

