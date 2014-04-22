SIU celebrates Earth Day

Tuesday is Earth Day and Southern Illinois University is celebrating the day with an entire week of special activities.They all highlight and promote green initiatives throughout campus and the region."I think it's incredibly important to inspire the next generation to really care about the planet and really care about where things come from and where things go," said Dania Lauvach of DeSoto, Illinois. "There is no way. So everything has to end up somewhere."Earth Day is a day of worldwide events all to to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970.