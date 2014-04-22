Memorial service planned for SIU student who died - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Memorial service planned for SIU student who died

  New details in the missing SIU student case

    New details in the missing SIU student case

    Tuesday, February 25 2014 7:23 PM EST
    Tuesday, February 25 2014 7:23 PM EST2014-02-26 00:23:24 GMT
    The Illinois State Police say it was a routine stop, but would that have helped local law enforcement in the case of a missing Southern Illinois University student?
    The Illinois State Police say it was a routine stop, but would that have helped local law enforcement in the case of a missing Southern Illinois University student?

  Vigil held for missing SIU student, family offers reward

    Vigil held for missing SIU student, family offers reward

    The family of a missing Southern Illinois University student is asking for the public's help.
    The family of a missing Southern Illinois University student is asking for the public's help.

  Autopsy shows SIU student died from hypothermia

    Autopsy shows SIU student died from hypothermia

    Tuesday, February 18 2014 8:11 PM EST
    Tuesday, February 18 2014 8:11 PM EST2014-02-19 01:11:44 GMT
    Police have found the body of a missing SIU student. He was found in a wooded area of the 1400 block of East Main Street. Police believe the terrain and low temperatures may have contributed to his death.
    Police say foul play is not suspected after the body of a missing Southern Illinois University student was found. He was found in a wooded area of the 1400 block of East Main Street. Police believe the terrain and low temperatures may have contributed to his death.

  Reward offered in connection to missing SIU student

    Reward offered in connection to missing SIU student

    Friday, February 14 2014 1:51 PM EST
    Friday, February 14 2014 1:51 PM EST2014-02-14 18:51:14 GMT
    According to Carbondale police, Varughese's family is offering a reward of at least $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of the man.
    According to Carbondale police, Varughese's family is offering a reward of at least $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of the man.
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A memorial service will be held in honor of an Southern Illinois University student who died in February.

Pravin Varughese, 19, was found dead in a wooded area near the school in February.

The memorial service will be May 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Pavillion in Carbondale, according to Varughese's mother Lovely Varughese.

The coroner, Thomas Kupferer, has said there's no evidence of foul play in the February death of Varughese. Kupferer says the criminal justice major from suburban Chicago likely died of exposure to the cold. His body was found nearly a week after he went missing after a dispute with an acquaintance.

Varughese's family insists lab tests showed no signs of drugs or alcohol in his system. Carbondale Police Chief Jody O'Guinn calls that "not completely accurate."

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

