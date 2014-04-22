Graves Co. High Schools names new Lady Eagles' head basketball coach

Graves County High School introduced its new Lady Eagles head basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon, April 22.

Taking over for the 2014-15 school year he is Aaron Beth. He was an outstanding athlete at Marshall County High School and Vanderbilt University in the Southeastern Conference.

The Marshall County Athletic Foundation's web site said:

"Aaron is the state record holder in career goals scored in soccer with 176 and is tied for 8th in the nation in that category He also holds the school record with 56 goals in a single season. He ranks 4th in the state for number of soccer goals scored in one contest with 7, was first-team All-State in 1989 and 1990, and was named to the all Midwest Regional Team in 1990. He led the Marshals to Regional Soccer Championships in 1988 and 1989, with a final four appearance in 1989."

Aaron Beth is the son of Howard Beth, Kentucky's all-time winningest girls high school basketball coach and winner of two state championships with the Lady Marshals in 1982 and '84. Aaron Beth went on to serve as an assistant coach to his father at Marshall County and additional coaching over the past 20 years.

Being around his father's coaching success helped form his own viewpoint, Aaron Beth said.

"I got to live all that and experience all that from a different perspective," he said. "The expectation of winning is always at the top. I learned that from a very young age and carried that with me all along. So, it's been a very positive experience to have had the opportunity to grow up in that environment and I really believe that is what has helped me get to where I am today."

Aaron Beth praised his predecessor, Amy Carrico. She resigned her coaching position after five years to spend more time with her faith and family, as the mother of young children. She continues as guidance counselor in the Graves County Schools.

"Nobody wants to go into a program where the talent level is not where it needs to be because you can be a great coach and not have the talent and not win," Beth explained. "You've got to have the players to win and I feel very, very blessed to be in this situation where I'm coming into a program that has great players and a great tradition and they want to win."

Graves County athletic director Doug Gloyd said, "When you have a good program, everybody wants to be a part of it. We had lots of interest. Coach Carrico left the program better than when she started. All the candidates we interviewed were worthy candidates. We had between 20 and 30 to apply, but you can only have one head coach. What Aaron brings is a lot of energy and motivation and experience as a player and a coach. He's experienced the state tournament as a player and as an assistant coach. He's been a successful head coach at Bowling Green. He's been a successful college player. He's been a part of championships and he's a winner. We as a committee thought that he could help get us to that next level."

