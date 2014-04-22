ISP reminds students to prepare for prom with safety in mind

The Illinois State Police will be out in force during the months of April and May conducting details aimed at preventing underage drinking and enforcing speeding, seat belt and distracted driving violations.

According to police, statistics show that prom season is the most dangerous time for teens.

They suggest that students take time to thing about potential consequences involving driving and alcohol use.

Trooper Michael Usher said one third of the alcohol-related traffic fatalities involving teens each year occur during those months.

"If you choose to drink at prom you can ruin your entire night," Usher said. "You can embarrass your date, ruin your reputation and get kicked out of prom. You also risk being suspended and getting arrested."

Police would also like to remind high school students of the following year:

It is now mandatory for everyone in a vehicle to wear a seat belt

Texting and driving is prohibited

Cell phone use while driving is prohibited

To ensure a safe night, police stress that prom-bound students use their seat belts, pay attention behind the wheel and not to drink and drive.

