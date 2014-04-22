ISP reminds students to prepare for prom with safety in mind - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP reminds students to prepare for prom with safety in mind

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police will be out in force during the months of April and May conducting details aimed at preventing underage drinking and enforcing speeding, seat belt and distracted driving violations.

According to police, statistics show that prom season is the most dangerous time for teens.

They suggest that students take time to thing about potential consequences involving driving and alcohol use.

Trooper Michael Usher said one third of the alcohol-related traffic fatalities involving teens each year occur during those months.

"If you choose to drink at prom you can ruin your entire night," Usher said. "You can embarrass your date, ruin your reputation and get kicked out of prom. You also risk being suspended and getting arrested."

Police would also like to remind high school students of the following year:

  • It is now mandatory for everyone in a vehicle to wear a seat belt
  • Texting and driving is prohibited
  • Cell phone use while driving is prohibited

To ensure a safe night, police stress that prom-bound students use their seat belts, pay attention behind the wheel and not to drink and drive.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

