McCracken Co. schools MARS Rover competition

The District Robotics competition was held on April 21 at McCracken County Public Schools Central Office.

Fifth grade students from Farley, Reidland and Heath Elementary schools created moving robots out of cardboard.

Two robots compete in an arena to see who can collect the most objects. Some robots have mechanical arms and some have sweepers.

After the design and building of the robots it's all about communication and teamwork.

The following winners include:

First place - Heath Elementary #Picklebots: Olivia Dodge, Molly Thomas, Olivia Blackwell, Abigayle Duren and Reilly Walton

Second place - Heath Elementary The Crushers: Jack Haynes, Jaxon Mims, John-Caleb Vaughn, Jay Hookham and Brock Tabor

Third place - UK Rovers: Emily Bobo, Katelyn McKinney, Lauren White, Natalie Record and Abbie Lehkey



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.