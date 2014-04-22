McCracken Co. schools MARS Rover competition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. schools MARS Rover competition

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
#Picklebots (Source: McCracken County Schools)
The Crushers (Source: McCracken County Schools)
UK Rovers (Source: McCracken County Schools)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The District Robotics competition was held on April 21 at McCracken County Public Schools Central Office.

Fifth grade students from Farley, Reidland and Heath Elementary schools created moving robots out of cardboard.

Two robots compete in an arena to see who can collect the most objects. Some robots have mechanical arms and some have sweepers.

After the design and building of the robots it's all about communication and teamwork.

The following winners include:

  • First place - Heath Elementary #Picklebots: Olivia Dodge, Molly Thomas, Olivia Blackwell, Abigayle Duren and Reilly Walton
  • Second place - Heath Elementary The Crushers: Jack Haynes, Jaxon Mims, John-Caleb Vaughn, Jay Hookham and Brock Tabor
  • Third place - UK Rovers: Emily Bobo, Katelyn McKinney, Lauren White, Natalie Record and Abbie Lehkey

