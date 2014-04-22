KYTC: Lane restriction on Shawneetown Bridge for deck patching

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they plan to restrict traffic to one lane on the KY Highway 56/Illinois Route 13 Ohio River Bridge at Shawneetown on Tuesday through Friday.

This lane restriction on the Shawneetown Bridge is to allow deck patching.

KYTC said drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers from about 8 a.m. to about 2 p.m.

Drivers should be prepared to encounter slowing and stopped traffic on the bridge. Farmers who need to move large equipment across the bridge are asked to do so during hours the work zone is not in place.

Appropriate caution is required in the work zone where equipment, flaggers and maintenance personnel will be on the bridge deck, close to traffic flow.

Also known as the Shawneetown Bridge, the structure connects KY 56 (Morganfield-Shawneetown Road) at the 0 mile marker with Illinois Route 13 across the Ohio River between Morganfield, Ky. and Shawneetown, Ill. About 3,800 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day. The 3,200 ft. structure opened to traffic in 1956. It maintains a historic transportation link that started with ferry service at the site as early as 1802.

The Shawneetown Bridge is at Ohio River navigation mile point 858.1.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.