FBLA students qualify for national competition

Students at Poplar Bluff R-1 School District recently qualified for a national competition.

Emma Cooper, Darian Sales and Trevor Asher of Poplar Bluff High School placed third in mobile app development during the Future Business Leaders of America state leadership conference Sunday through Tuesday, April 13-15 in Columbia.

The juniors will advance to the national competition this summer in Nashville, Tenn.

Additionally, Tyler Travers, Olivia Hurst and Davis Summers placed eighth in business presentation.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.