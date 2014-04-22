DOE contractor exceeds 2.5 million safe work hours

The U.S. Department of Energy prime contractor LATA Environmental Services of Kentucky credits its workers for safely completing three-and-a-half years of facility demolition and environmental cleanup at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

"Our success has been tied to the questioning attitude of our workers, a trait that is inherent to an organization with a strong safety culture," said Mark Duff, LATA Kentucky project manager.

He said the safety record is especially significant because much of the project work involves complex operations and handling hazardous materials.

LATA Kentucky held a catered lunch on April 16 for its employees, who on March 1 surpassed 2.5 million work hours without having a lost workday resulting from a job-related injury or illness. The last such Workday Case was in November 2010.

Cleanup of hazardous materials at the Paducah plant is performed by members of United Steelworkers Union Local 550.

