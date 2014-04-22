Court upholds judgment against Poplar Bluff internet company

?

A Missouri Appellate Court upholds a hefty judgment against a Poplar Bluff internet company.The Southern District Court of Appeals ruled late Monday that Poplar Bluff Internet and owner Brian Becker owe the city more than $200,000 for using the city's cable system for internet use without paying full price.City Manager Doug Bagby says he will take this ruling to the city council, and its new members to make sure they all want to pursue the judgement against Becker and PBI.