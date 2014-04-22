Case could change TV - River regulations - Stomach gold - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Case could change TV - River regulations - Stomach gold

Kadee Brosseau traveled to Van Buren to learn more about federal regulations on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri. Kadee Brosseau traveled to Van Buren to learn more about federal regulations on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri.

A Supreme Court case could change the way you watch TV. It's an argument between a company called Aereo and all four broadcast television networks. Learn more on Heartland News at Five.

Allison Twaits has a preview of a big budget meeting in Carbondale.

Kadee Brosseau traveled to Van Buren to learn more about federal regulations on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri. She tells us how this could impact floating and camping on Heartland News at Six.

The Herrin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Monday.

A southwest Missouri youth football coach accused of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl is now facing rape and sodomy charges.

A $500 reward is being offered for information about a Pemiscot County robbery.

The harsh winter was a costly one for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A high school senior says a pair of her red skinny jeans got her kicked out of her Senior Prom and has started a bit of a controversy at the school since.

Insect pests can be anything from a nuisance to deadly, so it's important to know how to keep them at bay. Check out these tips.

News of the weird: Indian surgeons found 12 gold bars in a man's stomach.

A 38-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been accused of selling heroin from her hospital room while she was patient in an Intensive Care Unit.

One of KFC's longest-serving workers has been with the company for more than half a century. Marylou Ausborne, a 52 year-employee, she said she likes working there and likes the customers.

