Cape Girardeau Roller Girls took on Southern Illinois Roller Gir - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Roller Girls took on Southern Illinois Roller Girls on April 12

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell) (Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell)
(Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell) (Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell)
(Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell) (Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell)
(Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell) (Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell)
(Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell) (Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Scott Bazzell)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Roller Girls traveled to Marion, Illinois on Saturday, April 12 to play their sister league, the Southern Illinois Roller Girls.

In 2013, the two battled it out twice, once on Cape Girardeau's home turf and the other at the Midwest Derbyfest in Lebannon, Mo.

CGRG walked away with both wins last year and CGRG trained hard, preparing themselves for one of the most anticipated bouts of the season.

At the end of the first half, there was only one point difference with CGRG earning 76 points to SIRG's 75 points. Sue Bob Fight and Bruise Fairy punished the opposing jammers with shoulder jabs to the chest while Molotov was on top of her game trapping and soul crushing as far as possible with help from her fellow blockers bridge building.

Both teams came out strong for the second half and SIRG got a small lead on CGRG until Queen Cobra turned the score to CGRG's favor with a 16-point jam, making the score 138-146 with CGRG in the lead.

It all came down to the last jam when CGRG put in Molotov, Bruise Fairy, Sue Bob Fight, Block Widow and SheKill O'Neal. However, the Psychokid Freakout jammed SIRG to a win with a final score of 152-146.

CGRG said they are excited to play, for the first time ever, Midstate Mayhem at the A.C. Brase Arena Building on Saturday, April 26.

You can click here for more information.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly