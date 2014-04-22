Cape Girardeau Roller Girls took on Southern Illinois Roller Girls on April 12

The Cape Girardeau Roller Girls traveled to Marion, Illinois on Saturday, April 12 to play their sister league, the Southern Illinois Roller Girls.

In 2013, the two battled it out twice, once on Cape Girardeau's home turf and the other at the Midwest Derbyfest in Lebannon, Mo.

CGRG walked away with both wins last year and CGRG trained hard, preparing themselves for one of the most anticipated bouts of the season.

At the end of the first half, there was only one point difference with CGRG earning 76 points to SIRG's 75 points. Sue Bob Fight and Bruise Fairy punished the opposing jammers with shoulder jabs to the chest while Molotov was on top of her game trapping and soul crushing as far as possible with help from her fellow blockers bridge building.

Both teams came out strong for the second half and SIRG got a small lead on CGRG until Queen Cobra turned the score to CGRG's favor with a 16-point jam, making the score 138-146 with CGRG in the lead.

It all came down to the last jam when CGRG put in Molotov, Bruise Fairy, Sue Bob Fight, Block Widow and SheKill O'Neal. However, the Psychokid Freakout jammed SIRG to a win with a final score of 152-146.

CGRG said they are excited to play, for the first time ever, Midstate Mayhem at the A.C. Brase Arena Building on Saturday, April 26.

