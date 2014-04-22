Former mailman sentenced for destroying, delaying delivery of 44 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former mailman sentenced for destroying, delaying delivery of 44,900 pieces of mail

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
OWENSBORO, KY (KFVS) -

A former United States Postal Service Employee from Dawson Springs, Kentucky was sentenced on April 17 to six months in prison followed by six months of home incarceration for destroying, hiding and delaying the delivery of at least 44,900 pieces of mail, according to David J. Hale, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

William “Brent” Morse, 34, also was ordered to pay $14,808.01 by Chief Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr., for losses suffered by individual residents and a local bank and for losses to two businesses which attempted to mail commercial circulars during the time period when defendant Morse did not deliver the United States Postal Service mail.

In court, Morse admitted that for a two year period, beginning around March 2011, until March 30, 2013, when he resigned from the USPS, he destroyed at least 1,000 pieces of undelivered USPS mail and stored at least 44,900 pieces of undelivered mail at his deceased mother’s home and at rented storage facilities located in Dawson Springs. The majority of the undelivered mail was meant for delivery in the Dawson Springs community. The USPS has since delivered the recovered mail. Morse was charged in a single count, grand jury indictment, on August 14, 2013. He was not charged with stealing the contents of the undelivered mail.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Sungtae Kang and the case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the Dawson Springs Police Department.

