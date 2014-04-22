Teen injured in motorcycle crash on Egners Ferry Rd.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, April 22.

At 10:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to Egners Ferry Road in reference to a motorcycle crash with injuries.

Witnesses said that Erika L. Gordon, 19, of Benton, was on the right-hand side of the road when she topped the hill in a left-hand curve. They said she began to lose control when she hit a mailbox and was then thrown from the motorcycle.

Gordon was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.