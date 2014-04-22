Herrin police investigating report of stabbing

The Herrin Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Monday, April 21 around 12:40 a.m.

Police say they responded to North Park Avenue in reference to a fight in progress. When they arrived, they say they found the victim, who had suffered from a stab wound.

They say the victim was taken to a Herrin hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the suspect may have been an acquaintance of the victim. However, no arrest in relation to the stabbing has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Herrin Police Department at 618-342-2107.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.