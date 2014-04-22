Dunklin Co. water system under emergency disinfection starting April 23

Dunklin Co. water system under emergency disinfection starting A - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Dunklin County water system will be under an emergency disinfection starting on Wednesday, April 23.

Customers of the Water District #2 should contact the Dunklin County Public Water district office at 573-738-2162 for instructions on receiving a supply of safe drinking water while the system undergoes emergency disinfection efforts starting at 4 p.m.

This impacts 900 customers.

The Department of Natural Resources out of Jefferson City and an Epidemiologist with the state health department confirm that the issue was originally not a human concern. The boil water and issue is the cleaning process itself to get rid of the bacteria. The chemicals they'll use to clean the tank is the bigger concern. That's why they've issued a boil water order.

According to the water district, a mandatory boil order was issued on April 18 due to the discovery of Chironomidae larvae in the water system and compromised water storage tanks. Although there are no known human illnesses associated with exposure to Chironomidae larvae, customers should continue to adhere to the boil order, and avoid ingestion of tap water once the disinfecting process begins due to high levels of disinfecting agents. This includes water used for drinking, teeth brushing and cleaning produce or other foods that are eaten raw.

The water district said the chlorine disinfection process may lead to unpleasant odors and a discoloration of water in the system. Once disinfection is finished, the system will remain under a boil order until testing confirms the water quality has been restored.

The Dunklin County Public Water District #2 will remain on a boil water order until the water storage tanks are repaired, disinfection is complete and water quality testing confirms water quality has been restored.

Bottled water will be available at the District #2 office.

You can contact the Dunklin County Public Water District at 573-738-2162 or Dunklin County Health Department at 573-888-9008.

