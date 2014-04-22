3 charged after stolen property found in Calloway Co.

Three men face charges in relation to items stolen from a home in Calloway County.Billy Reed, 31, of Almo, Joshua Corn, 22, of Murray, and Gabriel Martin, 22, of Murray were each charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.The Calloway County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary in the Lynn Grove area on Sunday.Those in the area told sheriff's deputies they saw a white Chevy S-10 truck with a camper topper pulling a two wheel trailer making several trips to and from the home that was burglarized earlier in the week.A deputy found an S-10 truck that matched the description at a home in Murray.Most of the stolen property has been recovered and returned to the owner.More arrests are pending.