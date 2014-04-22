Drug, gambling items found during search of Cardwell convenience store

Drug related items and gambling devices were found during a search of a convenience store in Cardwell.Dunklin County sheriff's deputies and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the Stop N Go Convenience Store at 2995 Highway 412 in Cardwell.The store is also used as a home.They found numerous items considered as drug paraphernalia, three machines believed to be used as gambling devices, a number of digital scales and a recording device.The sheriff's office is working with the prosecuting attorney for the filing of charges.