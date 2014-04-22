Teen in custody after Cape Girardeau shooting incident - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen in custody after Cape Girardeau shooting incident

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A teenager is in custody after a shooting incident in Cape Girardeau.

According to Officer Darin Hickey with the Cape Police Department, the incident happened Saturday, April 19, around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Frederick Street.

Multiple people who were standing outside of a home reported seeing a gray car drive by and fire off several rounds.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and a juvenile matching descriptions given by those outside the home.

A 16-year-old male, believed to be the person responsible, was taken into juvenile custody.

Cape Girardeau Police recommended first-degree assault charges because multiple people were in danger and a car outside the home was damaged, believed to have been hit by a bullet during the incident.

However, juvenile authorities will decide which charges will be filed.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

