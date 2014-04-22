Paducah gas leak caused voluntary home evacuation

KFV

A gas leak in Paducah that caused a voluntary evacuation of homes early Tuesday morning has been taken care of, according to officials.According to the Paducah Police Department, crews were called to the scene around 1 a.m. for a gas leak in the 800 to 1000 block of North Twenty-third and North Twenty-fourth streets.Paducah Fire Department officials say the gas leak happened when someone accidentally backed over a gas meter.People living around the gas leak were asked to evacuate their homes until the leak was under control, however police say this was not a mandatory evacuation.Within an hour, those who evacuated were able to return to their homes.The damage is expected to be permanently fixed sometime Tuesday morning.