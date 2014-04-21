2 arrested after police chase on I-24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after police chase on I-24

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Ryan L. Baker (Massac County Sheriff's Dept.) Ryan L. Baker (Massac County Sheriff's Dept.)
Cameron T. Olson (Massac County Sheriff's Dept.) Cameron T. Olson (Massac County Sheriff's Dept.)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two men were arrested Monday, April 21 after a police chase on Interstate 24.

According to Massac County Sheriff Ted Holder, around 4 p.m. a call came in from Johnson County about a possibly stolen white van out of Chicago.

Holder said the vehicle was a stolen box truck and was stopped just before reaching the Interstate 24 bridge construction in Massac County.

Cameron T. Olson, 19 of Oswego, Ill., was arrested after a short foot chase.

Olson was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and evading police and resisting a peace officer.

Ryan L. Baker, 21 of Plano, Ill., was arrested without incident and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Baker and Olson were taken to the Massac County Jail.

