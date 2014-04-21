2 arrested after police chase on I-24

Two men were arrested Monday, April 21 after a police chase on Interstate 24.

According to Massac County Sheriff Ted Holder, around 4 p.m. a call came in from Johnson County about a possibly stolen white van out of Chicago.

Holder said the vehicle was a stolen box truck and was stopped just before reaching the Interstate 24 bridge construction in Massac County.Cameron T. Olson, 19 of Oswego, Ill., was arrested after a short foot chase.Olson was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and evading police and resisting a peace officer.Ryan L. Baker, 21 of Plano, Ill., was arrested without incident and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.Baker and Olson were taken to the Massac County Jail.