Heartland runners attend Boston Marathon

Tori Winter cheering on her mom along the marathon route.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Some runners from the Heartland say the Boston Marathon was a race they will never forget.

Joe Windeknecht from Fruitland said he was looking forward to this race since last year.

He said the atmosphere was electric, with most of the race lined with six to eight people deep.

That comes as no surprise because early number show more than 1 million made it out to the race. A race Windeknecht said is unlike any other.

"It is amazing just the amount of people that sit around the course," he said. "It's six, seven, deep all throughout the course, screaming at the top of their lungs. It's just emotional."

Race officials say the field size expanded to about 36,000 runners, 9,000 more than last year.

Windeknecht said the security was a lot tighter than last year.

Race officials said prior to the event, they planned on doubling the number of law enforcement personnel to about 3,500.

Another Heartland runner, Carol Winter, 52, of Uniontown, also ran the Boston Marathon.

She completed the race in 3:45:37, 15 minutes off her best marathon time ever, and automatically qualifying for next year's marathon.

A viewer sent us a picture of Winter's daughter, Tori, cheering her mom on along the marathon route.

