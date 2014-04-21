Cape Girardeau tax for fire department to expire, Ripley Co. sheriff warns residents after manhunt

Tori Winter cheered on her mom, Carol Winter from Uniontown, during the Boston Marathon. Carol winter was one of several Heartland runners to attend the event.

Good evening,

If you buy something in Cape Girardeau, you are already paying a sales tax that partly goes to the fire department for things like fire gear and truck upkeep. However, in August, that tax will expire. The question to voters is whether or not to extend it. Todd Tumminia was at the meeting and will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Ripley County Sheriff Ron Barnett said residents in the county should keep their eyes open and doors locked after a manhunt in a neighboring county. Sunday night, Oregon County deputies responded to a call of a man causing problems in Myrtle, Mo. at a store.

Two men were arrested on Monday, April 21 after a police chase on Interstate 24. The sheriff said they received a call about a possibly stolen white van out of Chicago.



More and more people are turning to e-cigarettes to kick their smoking habits and shop owners are reaping the benefits. Some Illinois senators, however, worry the product is being marketed to the wrong crowd: teens. Allison Twaits had the story. You can click here for more.

It was Saturday night and we’re not in New York, but a long-time member of Saturday Night Live spent some time in Cape Girardeau on Monday, April 21. Leon Pendarvis is the conductor of the Saturday Night Live Band and has been with the long-running sketch comedy show for 34 years.

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 57 are back open starting at mile post 65 after a crash, according to Illinois State Police. Two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries and a third person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries.

A new app for cell phones keeps drivers from reading or sending text messages behind the wheel. The app, called “Text Limit,” blocks touch screen and calling functions other than 911. It’s activated once the user reaches a certain speed.

In national news, a new product makes booze more discreet, and its developers say it’s more effective that its liquid counterparts, but federal regulators say it’s not ready for store shelves just yet. Palcohol, or powdered alcohol, developer Phoenix resident Mark Phillips said on Sunday that he is excited about the recent approval by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

Some ran to honor the dead and wounded. Others were out to prove something to the world about their sport, the city or their country. And some wanted to prove something to themselves. With the names of the victims scrawled on their bodies or their race bibs, more than 32,000 people ran in the Boston Marathon on Monday.



We had some people from the Heartland running in the Boston Marathon.

