Cell phone app blocks touch screen, calling functions while driving

A new app for cell phones keeps drivers from reading or sending text messages behind the wheel.

The app, called "Text Limit," blocks touch screen and calling functions other than 911. It's activated once the user reaches a certain speed.

One driver we spoke with said he thinks it could be a life-saving download.

"Just by, maybe not by people that text constantly and they don't want that to change, but I think it could save some lives," Clint Holland said. "I definitely am for saving lives."

The app has an annual subscription fee of $25, but it's free to Kentucky residents. Just long onto textlimit.com and use the coupon code "No Text KY."

