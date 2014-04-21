SNL conductor answers questions at Southeast session

Leon Pendarvis is the conductor of the Saturday Night Live Band and has been with the long-running sketch comedy show for 34 years.

It wasn't Saturday night and we're not in New York, but a long-time member of Saturday Night Live spent some time in Cape Girardeau on Monday, April 21.

Leon Pendarvis is the conductor of the Saturday Night Live Band and has been with the long-running sketch comedy show for 34 years.

He was at the River Campus on Monday for a question and answer session with a class of music and theater students.

Pendarvis said those seeking a career in the entertainment world don't have to see their name on an album cover or their face on the screen to be considered a success.

"There are a lot of people who are successful in my business whose names you never see," Pendarvis said. "So, I guess it's all relative in a certain way."

This is the third time Pendarvis has been to Southeast to speak to aspiring entertainers. At the end of the Q&A session, he played the show's classic closing music.

