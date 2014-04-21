Suspect in manhunt involving stolen squad truck taken into custo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect in manhunt involving stolen squad truck taken into custody

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jeffery Wegener (Source: Oregon County Sheriff's Department) Jeffery Wegener (Source: Oregon County Sheriff's Department)
Jeffery Wegener (Source: Oregon County Sheriff's Department) Jeffery Wegener (Source: Oregon County Sheriff's Department)
Jeffery Wegener (Source: Oregon County Sheriff's Department) Jeffery Wegener (Source: Oregon County Sheriff's Department)
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Ripley County residents can rest easier Friday morning as the suspect in a days-long manhunt involving a stolen squad truck has been taken into custody. 

According to the Oregon County Sheriff's Department, early Friday morning, Jeffery Wegener, 26, was taken into custody without incident by deputies after a sighting by a local resident.

Wegener was found in the woods 10 miles east of Alton on US Highway 160.

He faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and theft/stealing of a firearm.

Wagener's bond is set at $70,000 cash/corporate surety.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation.

On Monday, Ripley County Sheriff Ron Barnett warned residents in the county should keep their eyes open and doors locked after a manhunt in a neighboring county.

Sunday night, Oregon County deputies responded to a call of a man causing problems in Myrtle, Mo. at a store.

Wegener was confronted by officers, then took off.

He found an Oregon County squad vehicle that was still running and drove off in it.

He then reportedly drove the car into the Eleven Point River at The Narrows access and ran off.

Wegener was last seen Monday morning near the Ripley County line by a farmer.

His family had said he is off his medication.

According to the Oregon County Sheriff's Department, Wegener is originally from Nebraska and is a veteran. They said he was camping along the river in Oregon County.

At the time, the sheriff's department said Wegener may have been armed with a machete.

However, when he was found he did not have a machete with him.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly