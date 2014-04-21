'Quilt Week' begins April 23 in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Quilt Week' begins April 23 in Paducah

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The time of the year for quilters has come.

"Quilt Week" will begin Wednesday, April 23 in Paducah, Kentucky.

This will be the American Quilters' Society's 30th Annual Quilt Show and 30,000 quilters are expected to attend.

It will end over the weekend.

Look for more with a live report from Paducah on Tuesday's Breakfast Show.

