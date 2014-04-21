Tellor named OVC Co-Player of the Week

The Ohio Valley Conference has announced the Co-Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

This is Matt Tellor's second weekly OVC honor this season. He plays first base the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks.

Statistically in the nation, Tellor is tied for fifth with Zach Stephens from Tennessee Tech for the most home runs with 11. He is also tied for third in the nation with seven sacrifice flies, four of which came this week.

Tellor shares the weekly honor with Dylan Bosheers from Tennessee Tech.

You can click here for more on Tellor's background.



