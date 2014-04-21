Police investigating report of armed robbery in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department responded to the 900 block of East Park Street on April 19 at about 1:20 a.m. in connection with a report of an armed robbery in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue.

According to police, several unknown suspects approached the victim with a handgun and demanded money. The suspects then ran from the scene southbound, toward the apartment complex at 700 East Park Street.

Police say the first suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 20 years old, with a dark complexion and short, dreadlock-style hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and denim jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 20 years old, with a medium complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the main page of the Carbondale Police Department website.

