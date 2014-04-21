Carbondale police investigating alleged beating, stolen property

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a report of a battery complaint on April 19 at about 2:13 a.m.

According to police, they responded to the 400 block of West Monroe Street. They learned the victim was walking westbound on West Monroe Street when about five to seven black males allegedly approached him and an acquaintance.

Police say the victim was allegedly beat by one of the black males who had a handgun during the incident, and stole property from the victim.

The suspect with the handgun is described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the main page of the police department website.

