McCracken Co. High School senior signs with St. Catharine Colleg - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. High School senior signs with St. Catharine College

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Back row, L to R: MCHS Asst. Coach Shannon Andrews; St. Catharine College Coach Paul Patton; St. Catharine College Asst. Coach Katie Walker; MCHS Asst. Coach Todd Tabor. Front row L to R: MCHS Asst. Coach Jenni Bittner; Emily Belt & MCHS Coach Jeff Hill. Back row, L to R: MCHS Asst. Coach Shannon Andrews; St. Catharine College Coach Paul Patton; St. Catharine College Asst. Coach Katie Walker; MCHS Asst. Coach Todd Tabor. Front row L to R: MCHS Asst. Coach Jenni Bittner; Emily Belt & MCHS Coach Jeff Hill.
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A McCracken County High School senior has officially signed to play soccer with St. Catharine College in St. Catharine, Kentucky.

Emily Belt has been playing soccer for 10 years and competitive soccer for seven years. She was a member of the Olympic Development Program State Team for two years.

Throughout her soccer career she has received the Coaches Award, Mustang Spirit Award, All-District Team in middle school, All Region and All District Teams in high school, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and Academic Honor Roll.

Belt was a member of the District Championship teams throughout middle school and District Championship teams her freshman, sophomore and senior years of high school.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly