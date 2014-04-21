McCracken Co. High School senior signs with St. Catharine College

A McCracken County High School senior has officially signed to play soccer with St. Catharine College in St. Catharine, Kentucky.

Emily Belt has been playing soccer for 10 years and competitive soccer for seven years. She was a member of the Olympic Development Program State Team for two years.

Throughout her soccer career she has received the Coaches Award, Mustang Spirit Award, All-District Team in middle school, All Region and All District Teams in high school, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and Academic Honor Roll.

Belt was a member of the District Championship teams throughout middle school and District Championship teams her freshman, sophomore and senior years of high school.

